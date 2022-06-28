Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,130 by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,130 ($50.67) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.49).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,758 ($46.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £95.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,621.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,674.71. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.83).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

