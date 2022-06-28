Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.