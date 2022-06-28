Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.07.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
