Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,029 shares of company stock worth $54,917,145. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

