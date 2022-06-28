Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 9.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

