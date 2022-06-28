Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.