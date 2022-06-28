Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez Sells 1,790 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INTU opened at $404.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

