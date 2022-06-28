Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez Sells 1,790 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of INTU opened at $404.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
