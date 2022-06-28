Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT at $14.33

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $916.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.