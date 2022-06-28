Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $118.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.