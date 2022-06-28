Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $353.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

