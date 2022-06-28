ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($48.94) to €46.10 ($49.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.06) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

