Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $8.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kinross Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 909,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,928,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 2,488,764 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 116,377 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.