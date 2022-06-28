BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,719.42.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.44) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

BHP opened at $57.68 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

