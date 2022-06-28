Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after buying an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

