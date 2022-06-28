Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $39.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
