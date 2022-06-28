Brookstone Capital Management Has $71.70 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

