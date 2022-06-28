AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Boeing by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Boeing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.76. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.