AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,721 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.52.

