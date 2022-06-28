AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.80% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 279,581 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

