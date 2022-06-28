AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $668,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

