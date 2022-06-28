Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

