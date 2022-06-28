AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $646,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

