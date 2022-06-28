Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.