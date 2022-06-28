The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

