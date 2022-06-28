Brookstone Capital Management Buys 207 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average is $293.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

