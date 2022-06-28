IBM Retirement Fund Has $345,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

