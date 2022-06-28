IBM Retirement Fund Sells 210 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

