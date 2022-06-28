KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

