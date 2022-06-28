IBM Retirement Fund Buys 6,543 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258,039 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215,581 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,803,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 9,706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 4,985,435 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after buying an additional 4,915,767 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

