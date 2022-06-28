Brokerages Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target at $432.50

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.4896 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

Teleperformance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

