Brokerages Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target at $432.50

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.50.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $229.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.20.
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
