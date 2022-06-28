EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $181.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($184.04) to €167.00 ($177.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

