EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $181.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESLOY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($184.04) to €167.00 ($177.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

