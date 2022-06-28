Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

