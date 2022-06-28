M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGPUF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.77) target price (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.66)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.