Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

