Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 46.9% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

