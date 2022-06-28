IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.6% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 77,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

