Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.
NYSE MTH opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 33.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
