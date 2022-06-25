Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NYSE MTH opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 33.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 19.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

