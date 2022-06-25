Barclays Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $50.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.