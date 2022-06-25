Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cognex by 177.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

