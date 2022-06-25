JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

JELD stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 921,839 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $20,209,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

