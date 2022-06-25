Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

