iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.
IHRT stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $28.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 145.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 55.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 252,984 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 86,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
