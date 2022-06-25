General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $82.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17.
In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
