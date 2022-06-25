General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $82.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

