Barclays Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $74.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.