CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $29.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 353,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

