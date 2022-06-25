Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $146.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. Dover has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.