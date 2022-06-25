Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MX. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.54.

Shares of MX opened at C$51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at C$1,071,250.21. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.