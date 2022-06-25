Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Issued By Cormark

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.03 million.

