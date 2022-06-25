Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADXN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.