Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADXN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.90.
