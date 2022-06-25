Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.