Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 376.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ATHE opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.